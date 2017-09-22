Emotional send off for heroic Kyle, 13

The funeral of a teenage boy who died following a long battle with a rare and aggressive cancer is taking place on Saturday.

Kyle Buckley, 13, died last Friday after fighting cancer for three-and-a-half years.

The Atherton teen was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of muscle tissue cancer, in January 2014.

Sadly just three months after getting the all-clear a year in early 2015, Kyle relapsed. His mum Carol Buckley, 42, announced on September 15 that her son had passed away “peacefully” at the family home.

A service is being held at St Bede’s Church in Bolton followed by Kyle’s burial service in Heaton Cemetery at 12pm. The family is inviting members of the public to join them afterwards at The Brooklyn. Guests are asked to wear something with a “hint of green”, Kyle’s favourite colour.

A notice sent out by the family said: “A very much loved and loving son to Carol, the late Gary and stepdad Rob. Best big brother ever to Ella, grandson to Barbara, David, Glynis and Peter. Kyle was deeply loved by his aunties, cousins, half sister and brother, uncle and many more around Bolton and the world.”

Tributes and donations to the Make Kyle Smile fund have poured in since the news of his death. A fundraising campaign which was set up to help Kyle get miracle treatment in Germany, has raised almost £25,000 to date.

Today, Carol posted a tribute to her boy, saying: “I know deep in my heart you will be with your dad now and he will look after you Kyle. I love you so much my brave boy.”