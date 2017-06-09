End of an era as secondary school hosts last Latin lesson

A Wigan high school brought the curtain down on the classics with a special event to mark the last Latin lesson.

Former pupils returned to The Deanery CE High School to join current students and staff learning about the language, literature and culture of Ancient Rome for the final time.

The last class looked at the books produced more than 2,000 years ago as year 11 pupils prepared for their literature exam.

Afterwards the veterans joined staff for an informal reception to reminisce about their experiences and discuss the subject.

Latin has been on the timetables at the Frog Lane school since 1972, with current teacher Pauline Hilton having spent more than two decades in the role.

She said finding out more about Roman life and language had proved popular with generations of Wiganers of a variety of academic abilities.