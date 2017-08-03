End of the road for bus station as multi-million pound work starts

Wigan bus station has closed and work has started on a £15.7m redevelopment project. The final bus service at the Hallgate facility took place on Sunday (July 31).

During the work, which is set to take around 18 months, bus services will be maintained and temporarily relocated to stops within the town centre until the new bus station opens, which is expected to be by the end of 2018.

Temporary bus stops will be sited at Market Hall layby, Hallgate, Richmond Street, Dorning Street, King Street West, Library Street and Parsons Walk.