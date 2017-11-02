Dirty nappies, a toaster and furniture - just some of the rubbish left in Wigan by travellers

Dirty nappies, a toaster and plastic furniture are among the pile of rubbish which has been left in the wake of a traveller encampment in Wigan.

Over the weekend a group of travellers, who had set up camp on the former Beeches site in Standish, were moved on after causing outrage with residents in the village.

The travellers before they moved on

Last week, angry Standishers quickly reported the arrival of eight vans and their respective occupiers to Wigan Council and police but were told that the responsibility lay with Elle R Leisure, the current owner of the site.

Rumours had been circulating for months that the site had been acquired by the company, which owns the “Alberts” and “Alberts Shed” chain in Manchester. Confirmation of this was given during a Facebook post from the site owners explaining that they were working on getting the unwanted guests removed from the site.

Standish councillor Ray Whittingham has now criticised police for failing to respond after he sat on the end of the line ringing for 27 minutes non-stop.

He said: “I got in touch with Elle R Leisure who said that the travellers would be moved as quickly as possible and the notice to evict would begin Thursday morning. Unfortunately all bailiffs were busy and we had to wait until Saturday before they were evicted.

“I’m really pleased to say the travellers have now left Standish and l would like to thank Elle R Leisure for their speedy response. I’m sure everyone in our village wishes them well in turning The Beeches into a thriving restaurant again”.

“Unfortunately the travellers left their calling card by depositing general rubbish and dirty nappies around the car park.

“Quite a few months ago I had a meeting with Wigan Police who informed me that the crime rate in Standish is very low and data shows there are very few reported incidents from Standish; if no one answers the phone is it any wonder there are very few reported incidents”

Pictures from the site show mounds of rubbish which have been left behind causing an eyesore at the site.