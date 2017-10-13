Flats transformation for ex-council offices under way

Work has begun to convert former Wigan civic buildings into flats.

The council offices at Orrell Road have stood empty for five years after the local authority closed several of its older premises while creating new life centres.

The building was sold at auction for £400,000 in 2015 and soon after Robin Park Lettings was granted planning permission to convert it into four flats.

The same application also gave permission to build 13 houses at the back.

This was the area which was previously occupied by the Orrell recycling centre which the council controversially closed six years ago, saying it wasn’t efficient.

Following the closure of the Frog Lane tip - now in the process itself of being turned into a housing estate - it has since meant Orrell and Billinge residents having to make 15-mile round trips to Kirkless tip at Ince if they have large amounts of waste that doesn’t fit in their bins.

Work is under way on those homes too.

And this week the council received another planning application from Roby Mill-based Robin Park Lettings, requesting permission to build two more houses next to the site: one two-storey home and one of three storeys. And it involves land occupied by garages between houses on Orrell Road and the construction site.

The decision has been delegated to a council officer who will consider issues such as design, access and relationship to neighbouring properties before deciding whether to grant permission or not.