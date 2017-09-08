A fresh bid for new homes in Bryn has led to fears local schools and doctors’ surgeries may be over-run.

An outline planning consent already exists for the 450 homes on the site to the south of Landgate Lane and east of Wigan Road.

But Bellway Homes has now come forward with the first comprehensive bid for the location, asking Wigan Council for permission to construct 157 of the allotted properties.

Coun Steve Jones, Independent councillor for Bryn, said: “One of the big issues is that Wigan Road is already oversubscribed and this will make it worse.

“My concern is that parents have already come to me and said how difficult it is to get their children into local schools and our doctors’ surgeries will be affected too.”

He lobbied against the larger scheme, with Ashton and Bryn Community Development Group and Bryn Against Development, before becoming an elected representative.

Coun Nathan Murray, who called in the application and is a Labour ward councillor, said: “I think it is vital residents are allowed to have their say on a development of this size so I didn’t hesitate before writing to the planning authority asking this be considered by committee.

“Regardless of views I think it’s important there is a consultation so all views can be canvassed.

“It’s important to note that, while this is a new application, the land already previously has planning permission approved for the principle of development over a wider area.”

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue, said: “Whilst this site has received outline planning consent, there is still an opportunity for local residents to comment on the detail of the application and I would encourage them to do so.”

Planning agent Rhian Smith said: “The proposed development represents a high quality sustainable form of development, which will make a valuable and significant contribution to the council’s housing supply in the short term and allow for the wider site to be developed without prejudicing its delivery.”