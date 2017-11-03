Gritters gearing up for winter

It might not be cold enough yet but Wigan Council’s gritting team has just carried out its first test run of the route as it readies for falling temperatures.

The barn at Makerfield Depot in Ince is filled with 3,500 tonnes of rock salt and 10 trucks are on standby for bad weather.

The authority says that if residents feel their street needs a grit bin they can apply to the town hall or are advised to buy their own salt now.

It has also backed a campaign from charity Living Streets for folk to help clear the paths of elderly neighbours so they can leave home in the cold weather.