Impact of proposed link road revealed

Controversial plans to build a link road between the M58 and the M6 have been fully revealed in detailed documents.

Wigan Council has applied for approval for all three phases of the M58 Link Road, the Highways England M6 J26 eastern roundabout strategic route network; the M58 Link Road (M6 J26 to Billinge Road, incorporating Leopold Street; and the Pemberton Link (Billinge Road to Smithy Brook Road).

Fears have been rife amongst Pemberton and Highfield Grange residents, with concerns that many will have their usual access roads blocked by the route.

An investigative document completed by Mott MacDonald on behalf of the town hall, delves into the impact that the scheme could have on the environment, and the cultural heritage of the areas affected.

The scheme, if passed, will result in the development of a “single carriageway approximately 2.3km in length.”

Leopold Street, an existing road, will be upgraded and widened and a new road, around 1.4km long will also be build.

The documents say: “The proposed alignment within both the M58 and the Pemberton Sections will be approximately 7.3m wide to enable the provision of a 3.65m wide lane in each direction. The Scheme has a design speed limit of 30mph.”

Issues raised by Mott MacDonald include a permanent change to the quality of the air, and that there will be a “small deterioration” in the amount of Nitrous Oxide at homes nearest to the M6, north of the Orrell Interchange. However the company claims that there will be a “large magnititude” of improvement along Ormskirk Road and Orrell Road, east of the interchange.

Drainage has also been raised concerns, with the assessors claiming that “contaminents” could seep into the waterflow.