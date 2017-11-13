Jupiter and Venus put on a show for early-morning stargazers

Early risers witnessed a cosmic event on Monday morning as Venus and Jupiter appeared side by side in the sky.

The planetary conjunction could be spotted by the naked eye on the east-southeast horizon before sunrise, just after 6am (GMT).

Venus (left) and Jupiter

UK observers shared images of the celestial event online, where Venus could be seen on the left and Jupiter on the right.

Despite being hundreds of millions of miles apart, Venus and Jupiter appeared together in 2015 and 2016, also on November 13.

Those who missed the event will be able to see the two planets again on Tuesday morning, but they will not be as close together.

According to Nasa, stargazers will be treated to another planetary pairing later this month, when Saturn will meet Mercury on the western horizon at dusk on the 24th and 28th.