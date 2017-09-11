Key link road for Wigan moves a step closer

An application for permission to build a congestion-busting link road in Wigan has been submitted.



Wigan Council has submitted the planning application for the M58 link road, which will connect junction 26 of the M6/M58 motorways with Wigan town centre, providing key transport links and better connectivity across the borough.

It will also alleviate congestion on local roads, including A577 Ormskirk Road which is one of the busiest in the borough, meaning faster journey times for local residents and commuters.

The link road is a key part of Wigan Council’s plan to generate significant economic growth and improve infrastructure across the borough as part of The Deal for the Future.

The road will connect junction 26 of the M6 motorway through to Billinge Road and on to Pemberton Business Park where it will connect to the existing roundabout at Smithy Brook Road.

Updated plans have now been revealed after a public consultation in late 2015.

Cllr David Molyneux, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “With more traffic on our roads than ever before we need to find ways to reduce traffic and improve our connectivity so people have access to jobs and opportunities.

“We believe the M58 link road will relieve traffic problems on one of our busiest roads and provide better connections for residents and businesses to access jobs therefore giving a boost to the economy.

“It’s crucial for the growth of the local economy and for all of us in the borough that we have a transport infrastructure that is fit for the future and works for us all in the years and decades ahead.”

The council is utilising an existing road, Leopold Street, for the scheme and is planning to build two new sections of road which will connect it to the motorway junction. It will be a single carriageway with a speed limit of 30mph.

The application will now be subjected to the authority’s planning process and if given the go ahead the scheme will move into the next phase to fully develop plans.

Funding for the scheme will come from a combination of sources including Greater Manchester Local Growth Deal funding.

It is estimated work could begin on site in 2019 and the road could be completed by 2020.

For more information visit www.wigan.gov.uk/m58linkroad

The planning application will be available to view on the planning portal of Wigan Council’s website.