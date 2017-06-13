New signs to reduce collisions at junction

New signs will be erected at a busy junction in a bid to reduce the number of collisions.

Marus Bridge junction has become known as an accident blackspot since it was changed from a roundabout to traffic light-controlled crossroads early last year.

Drivers are not waiting for the filter light to come on and are trying to quickly cross the carriageway Mark Tilley

Some changes have already been made by Wigan Council, but calls have continued for more to be done to address problems when turning right from Warrington Road to Highfield Grange Avenue.

Now new signs will be put in place to make drivers more aware of how to use the junction safely.

Mark Tilley, the council’s assistant director for infrastructure and regulatory services, said: “After feedback from local residents we will be installing two new signs to remind drivers how to safely use the junction.

“We understand the issue is when drivers are travelling along the A49 southbound and turning right into Highfield Grange Avenue. Drivers are not waiting for the filter light to come on and are trying to quickly cross the carriageway.

“Completely stopping the A49 northbound traffic to allow drivers to turn right into Highfield Grange Avenue would cause significant traffic delays and is not a viable option. Instead we will be installing new signs to again remind drivers to wait for the right-turn filter light and to advise drivers travelling northbound along the A49 to slow down and stick to the speed limit so they give traffic time to cross safely.

“We have received positive feedback from local residents using the junction and will continue to work with them to address any of their concerns.”

The new signs have been welcomed by Winstanley resident Paul Shuttleworth.

He has been campaigning for changes and said he “applauded” the council for acknowledging there was a problem and taking action.

Mr Shuttleworth said: “They have taken it seriously and they are improving it and putting in extra signs and creating more awareness.”

He believes the filter light should be switched on all the time, but recognises that would slow down traffic travelling through the junction.

Despite the many accidents reported by residents to the Post, data recently obtained under the Freedom Of Information Act showed the ambulance service and police had been called to the junction only four times since

2014.

However, an ambulance service spokesman said there were many more calls made from the surrounding area which may have been for incidents there.