No water after pipes burst

Burst water pipes have led to problems with water supplies in Wigan.

United Utilities has reported that properties in the WN5 and WN6 areas have no water or it is coming out of the tap slower than usual today.

They have investigated the cause and found two burst pipes.

The problems in the WN6 area started at 8.40am and an inspector has found a burst on Coronation Road, in Standish Lower Ground.

A burst on Upholland Road in Billinge has been causing problems in the WN5 area since 9.45am.

Engineers are working at both sites to make repairs to the pipes and restore water supplies.