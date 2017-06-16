Planning D-day in new homes row

A new housing development at the centre of a long-running dispute with unhappy residents is to go before the planning committee on Tuesday.

Wigan Council will consider the application from Bellway Homes to build 99 homes on land near Tiverton Avenue in Hindley Green.

Residents have demanded the access proposals are changed so cars enter the new site from Corner Lane rather than by extending Tiverton Avenue.

However, their efforts look set to be in vain as council planners have recommended the committee approves the application with conditions but not with altered access.

Residents in the area have clashed with Bellway over the access since the proposals were drawn up, with neighbours last year forming a human chain to blockade an entry point where vehicles were attempting to get onto the land.

Home Watch co-ordinator Terry Pemberton said: “We appreciate houses have to be built but the majority of residents are against Tiverton Avenue being opened up.

“The alternative on Corner Lane, which doesn’t seem to be considered by Bellway, is actually wider. Using Tiverton Avenue is going to cause absolute chaos, putting at least 200 vehicles onto Westleigh Lane from one entry and exit. It will be a hazard and make it dangerous for the many children who ride their bicycles around the area.”

However, the report prepared for the planning committee said Corner Lane would put traffic onto a busier road close to HGV access to the Coupland Road industrial site.

The report concludes that having vehicles come on and off the new estate through Tiverton Avenue” is not envisaged to have such an impact on residential amenity to justify seeking alternative access arrangements or resisting the proposal”.

A petition was signed by 119 residents and ward councillors have also raised concerns, along with former Leigh MP Andy Burnham.

The 2.84 hectare site is relatively flat, having naturally regenerated from previous mining activity.

Bellway is also proposing a separate emergency access and a cyclepath and pedestrian route at Corner Lane and has also agreed construction vehicles will go on and off the site there.