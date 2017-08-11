Track safety concerns after serious crash

A serious crash in which a man was airlifted to hospital has sparked a series of safety inspections at a Wigan sporting landmark.

Three Sisters Race Circuit, which has been at the centre of controversy since the track managers announced they had gone bust in May, is now back in the spotlight following the incident in which a man was left fighting for his life.

We have completed our safety review and have several serious safety issues now with the circuit itself and surrounding premises Bret Moor

Paramedics were called to the track during an event last month, which saw a motorcyclist allegedly hit an uneven spot on the track before coming off at high-speed, puncturing a lung.

The casualty was airlifted to Aintree Hospital where he underwent an emergency chest drain and is now recovering at home.

A member of watchdog Auto-Cycling Union who was on the track day witnessed the crash and later carried out an investigation into the management of the circuit - making a number of “concerning” discoveries.

The report, completed by Bret Moor, ACU coach and member of Preston and District Motorcycle Club, said: “We have looked at the general circuit condition and completed our own safety review in relation to this incident and injury and have several serious safety issues now with the circuit itself and surrounding premises.

“Years of water and frost damage have broken the top layers (of the tarmac surface) and they are now laminating and becoming loose with traffic.

“Although some resurfacing has been attempted it’s a patchwork quilt with inconsistent grip and in some areas too much grip which causes tyre damage. The circuit needs a full resurface with motorsport grade tarmac.”

The report deals with a number of issues including safety barries which are “rotted and degraded”, the paddock safety fence which has been deemed “unsafe” and a lack of safety lighting for driving in darker conditions.

Motorsport Circuit Management Ltd, the leaseholders, have refused to comment but Penny McGinty, at Wigan Council, said: “While Wigan Council is not directly responsible for this we are pleased to hear that the current leaseholder, MCM, are

arranging to assess the site this week.”