Twister captured on video in Wigan

A man has captured the dramatic moment a twister began to form above Billinge.

The footage, taken by the anonymous videographer, was taken yesterday-on Tuesday August 8 at around 3pm.

The twister captured on video

Although no damage was caused, the funnel was forming for the best part of an hour, almost touching down in the fields surrounding the village.

An eye-witness said: "The vortex got very low at one point but didn't visibly touch the floor. After about 45 minutes it faded out. The whole main cloud around it was slowly spinning too."

Less than a month ago Hindley residents were shocked by a mini-twister which ripped through a residential street, tearing apart fences and uprooting trees which caused damage to vehicles.