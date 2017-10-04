Worsley Mesnes set for significant investment

The town hall is seeking investment for the regeneration of a large borough estate.

Worsley Mesnes is set for a huge overhaul to secure the “long-term improvement” of the area.

Following two public consultations, one in April 2017 and one in November 2016, the authority is now in the process of developing a masterplan for the estate, which will include knocking down existing shops and building a community hub and building extra care homes.

Marie Bintley, assistant director for growth and housing, said: “We have a long-term ambition to improve the Worsley Mesnes area for residents with significant regeneration investment.

"As well as working with the local community to shape the masterplan a key next step will be to attract the investment needed and developer partner to take forward the proposals.

"We are currently reviewing the consultation responses and will continue engagement with the community and other stakeholders in the autumn.”

Further drop-in sessions are being planned for later in the year to update members of the public on the project’s progress. The masterplan has been designed by neighbourhood masterplanning specialists Gillespies, supported by Cushman & Wakefield.

The team has also worked with the council, the Homes and Communities Agency, developers and local people through workshops, drop-in sessions and engagement with young people to develop the plan. Input given by Worsley Mesnes residents outlined a number of areas they feel require improvement such as accommodation for the elderley, which will be combatted by extra “options” for older people and a suggestion of more care homes.

Community space was also an issue for residents and the proposed masterplan indicates plans to build a community space within a local hub or school.

The town hall is also aiming to address concerns regarding the “Crooked Wheel” site, which will be bulldozed to make way for the community hub.

Fly-tipping, littering, drug use and antisocial behaviour have also been raised as concerns which are listed to be addressed by the new plans, although details remain scant at this point in time while the plan is developed further.