Estate’s party house silenced by closure

Neighbours of a former “party house” in Wigan say they hope to enjoy some well-deserved peace and quiet as moves are made to repossess the council flat in question.

Residents living in Peter Street, Kitt Green, had to endure unruly gatherings until 4am and outbursts of public profanity from troublemakers.

Borough council bosses secured a three-month closure order on 49 Peter Street, part of a Wigan and Leigh Homes flats complex, after gathering evidence of the disturbances over an extended period of time.

And while problems are reported to have flared up again briefly - six people were hauled before magistrates for allegedly ignoring the shutdown - householders are hopeful that the situation has now calmed down.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “The police must have been around there about five times in two weeks before the closure.

“There were even people climbing out of the window, when the officers came to have a word.

“You used to get people turning up at all times of the day and night there, effing and jeffing and having late night parties until around 4am.

“It’s quietened down there now, which is a relief for everyone. But it really affected some of the people living there.”

Another neighbour added: “It used to be a madhouse on this corridor, with people coming and going.

“But it’s all calmed down now and we’ve been told it’s going to be back in court next week for a repossession order.”

Coun Paul Prescott, who represents Pemberton ward, said: “I know there were certain issues with one of the properties in Peter Street.

“These were referred to the proper authorities and the appropriate action has been taken.”

A Wigan Council spokesman confirmed that the authority, which now runs Wigan and Leigh Homes, has begun county court repossession proceedings regarding the Peter Street property.

The notice period is set to expire on Sunday and the full repossession papers can then be served on Monday, he added.

The original closure order was secured by the council on May 4. Police secured a copy of the notice to the communal entrance to the flats but it has since been removed.

Appearing before Wigan magistrates Steven Andrew Buckley, 48, of Heysham Road, Orrell, was fined £100 with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge by Wigan magistrates, after he admitted to twice breaching the closure order notice, on May 15 and June 12.

Stuart Anthony Patrick Moran, 35, of Platt Lane, Wigan, and Samantha Elizabeth Walsh, 31, of Sefton Road, Orrell, who pleaded guilty to the May 15 incident, were each fined £66, with similar costs and victim surcharge orders.

Three others, aged from 24 to 51, who denied defying the closure order, will stand trial at the Wigan court on September 18.