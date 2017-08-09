Event to raise funds in memory of Ellen

A fundraiser in memory of Ellen Higginbottom, who was found dead at Orrell Water Park, will take place at a skate park this weekend.

Coyote Sports is running the event to help the Winstanley College student’s grieving family, as marketing manager Dianne Pollitt-Walmsley’s daughter Danielle was a friend of Ellen.

The event takes place at the Beast Rampz venue in Manchester and it is hoped Ellen’s fellow students and friends will flock to support it.

There will be raffles, cake sales and other fund-raisers in the car park, some run by Winstanley College students, while inside the park there will be BMX, scooter and skateboard competitions.

The event is on Sunday August 13. To find out more visit www.teamcoyotesports.com