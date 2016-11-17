Everything you need to know about tonight’s Wigan Christmas lights switch on

The running list for tonight’s Christmas lights switch on has been unveiled.

The fun kicks off at 4.30pm, with entertainers the Birchall Brothers on at 4.35pm.

A performance by chart act Stooshie at 7pm will provide the grand finale, with Wigan rugby legend Billy Boston doing the official lights switch on at 7.15pm.

In between, will be Zoe Unsworth (4.55pm), Radio Impulse (4.55pm),Myth of Unity (5.05pm), Jamie Wooding (5.15pm), Emilia Official (5.25pm), Chris Milow (5.35pm), Wigan Athletic Appearance (5.40pm) Warriors Players and Mascots (5.50pm), Benj and Benji (6pm), Henry Gallagher (6.10pm), Olivia Garcia (6.20pm) Thomas Teago and Fazer (6.30pm), and Oritse (6.45pm).

