Ex-drug user’s tragic death

A Wigan woman died two weeks after collapsing at home and being taken to hospital, an inquest heard.

Bolton Coroners’ Court was told that 37-year-old Tracey Garside, of Farr Close, Worsley Mesnes, went to Wigan Infirmary on August 16.

A statement from her mother Pauline Kirkman described her as being “extremely ill”.

Dr Richard Keld, consultant gastroenterologist at the hospital, said in a statement that Ms Garside had been diagnosed with hepatitis C.

He said she had previously injected recreational drugs but had stopped, and had spoken to his colleagues in the past about her drug and alcohol use.

There was evidence of liver failure and despite receiving advice, she continued to drink alcohol, the inquest heard.

Dr Keld’s statement said when he reviewed her on August 18, she had an encephalic situation with jaundice and vomiting.

She was discharged from the intensive care unit on August 24 and moved to another ward but her health deteriorated and the decision was made to treat her palliatively.

She died at the hospital on August 31.

Mr Pollard said the medical cause of Ms Garside’s death was pneumonia, caused by hepatic encephalopathy, which was caused by cirrhosis secondary to alcohol and hepatitis C. He said: “I conclude that she died as a result of natural causes.”

Relatives of Ms Garside did not attend the inquest, but Mr Pollard said they had agreed it could go ahead under the documentary procedure.