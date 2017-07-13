Ex-Warrior in dock on Aussie assault charge

Former Wigan Warriors star Dan Sarginson has appeared in an Australian court to deny attacking a bouncer.

Police had charged the 24-year-old, who left the Cherry and Whites during the off-season to join the NRL, over an alleged incident with a member of door staff at premises in the Burleigh Heads area of Gold Coast, Queensland, on June 24.

Sarginson briefly appeared at Southport Magistrates’ Court on one charge of assault occasioning bodily harm in that he pushed the security guard.

His lawyer Campbell MacCallum said his client had entered a plea of not guilty, adding he believed Sarginson may have been targeted because he is a high-profile footballer.

“It seems to be the flavour to target these high-profile persons,” he said.

The matter was adjourned for case conferencing and the former Super League player is due to reappear in court later this month.

Sarginson played 82 times for Wigan Warriors after signing from London Broncos and figured in last October’s Grand Final victory. Now with the NRL’s Gold Coast Titans, he is on the long-term injury list as he recovers from shoulder surgery.