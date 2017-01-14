Exploding batteries start bedroom fire

Firefighters have issued a safety warning after charging batteries exploded.

Crews from Wigan fire station were called to Cale Lane in Aspull at 11.45pm on Friday when the batteries sparked a fire.

The owner had been sleeping, but was woken up by the sound and left the house.

The explosion set fire to a window and curtains in the bedroom.

The incident was due to a fault with the battery pack and the owner was urged to contact the manufacturer.

But Isaac Olurankinse, watch manager at Wigan fire station, used it as an opportunity to remind people to be careful when charging items.

He said: "Make sure when you are charging any electrical appliances that you use the correct charger that came with the appliance.

"They did and I think it was a faulty set because the batteries exploded."

He also highlighted the importance of having working smoke alarms and closing doors when going to bed.