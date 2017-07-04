Extensive damage after rubbish fire spreads to house

A house was badly damaged when a fire started in the garden and spread to the building.

Large plumes of smoke rose from the semi-detached house on Horne Grove in Worsley Mesnes when the fire broke out at around 9pm on Monday.

It’s caused quite extensive damage to the house. Shaun Aspey

Six fire engines attended, with crews from Wigan, Hindley, Atherton and Skelmersdale.

The house had been vacant for a few months and household goods left in the garden were set alight.

The residents of the neighbouring house were evacuated while the fire burned.

Shaun Aspey, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said: “It looks like some local youths have set fire to some rubbish that was in the back garden and that spread to the house. It went up the side of the house up to the eaves of the roof space of the building.

“Luckily we got there in time to stop it spreading to next-door, which was occupied.

“It’s caused quite extensive damage to the house.

“We will inform the council this morning that they need to send someone round to assess the house because it’s completely damaged.”

Firefighters needed breathing apparatus while tackling the blaze and spent three hours on Horne Grove.

The police have been told about the blaze, as it was thought to have been started deliberately.

Mr Aspey added: “I would ask local residents to keep an eye on the areas where they live. If they see any piles of rubbish accumulating in vacant properties, get in touch with the council to have it removed.”