Extensive damage to house after rubbish blaze

A house was badly damaged when a fire started in the garden and spread.

Large plumes of smoke rose from the semi-detached house on Horne Grove in Worsley Mesnes when the fire broke out at around 9pm on Monday.

Six fire engines attended and residents in the neighbouring house were evacuated.

The house had been vacant for a few months and household goods left in the garden were set alight.

Shaun Aspey, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said: “It looks like some local youths have set fire to some rubbish that was in the back garden and that spread to the house. It went up the side of the house up to the eaves of the roof space of the building.”

Police have been told about the blaze.