Extra security measures at Manchester events

Two major events in Manchester will take place on Sunday despite the London attack, police have said

Additional security measures including searches will be in place with people urged not to bring bags if they can.

The One Love benefit concert for the victims of last month's Manchester bombing will take place at Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday.

Ariana Grande, whose concert at Manchester Arena was targeted, will feature alongside Coldplay, Take That and Katy Perry.

Meanwhile, Old Trafford football ground will host a testimonial match for United and England veteran Michael Carrick.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan from Greater Manchester Police said:

“We’re deeply saddened to hear about last night’s horrific attacks in London and our thoughts are with everyone affected, including the emergency services responding to the incident.

“There are two large-scale events taking place in Greater Manchester today and we would like to assure people that these will still take place, but with additional security in place to ensure the safety of everyone.

“We have dedicated resources at both events, with a significant number of officers from both GMP and colleagues from other forces, some of which will be armed.

“There will be additional security checks taking place and everyone will be searched, including bags. We would ask people not to bring bags if they can, as this will help speed up entry.

“I’d like to remind people that the national threat level remains at severe, which means an attack on the UK is highly likely.

“Please remain vigilant at all times and if you see anything suspicious please call 999."

