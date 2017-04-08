Extra trains put on during strike action to help Grand National-goers get home

Revelers returning to Wigan after the Grand National will benefit from extra train services.

Northern, which runs services to Wigan North Western and Newton-le-Willows, has announced the addition of six evening departures from Liverpool Lime Street.

The operator will run its last service to Wigan from 7.02pm and to Newton-le-Willows at 8.16pm.

Around 35 per cent of Northern (Arriva North Rail's) services are expected to run today, and members of the public are being advised to plan their journey carefully.

Richard Allen, Northern's deputy manager director, said: "By 1pm we had operated 396 trains in our revised timetable, helping customers get where they needed to be across the North.

"We are now concentrating our efforts on getting people home this afternoon and evening. We urge everyone wanting to travel later today on a Northern service to think now about their return journey. Services on many routes will wind down from late afternoon onwards, with very few trains running after 7pm.

"On behalf of Northern I would like to thank our customers for their patience and I would also like to thank all of our people who have worked hard to operate our trains so far today and look after our customers."

Real time journey updates are available at nationalrailenquiries.co.uk or journeycheck,co.uk/northern