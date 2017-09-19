Family halfway to target to bring badly injured Alex home

The family of a firefighter who was seriously injured in an accident on his stag do have received more than £25,000 in donations for his healthcare.



Alex Green, 26, was only six hours into his stag do alongside 25 family members and friends when he was injured in a mystery incident.

The Golborne dad-of-one briefly left the bar in Magaluf where the group was celebrating at the time to go to the toilet, but the party became concerned when he did not return.

After a frantic search for Alex one member of the group received a phone call to say that he had been found back at the accommodation complex and was seriously injured.

Alex’s fiancee, Becky Thorpe, has flown out to be by his side as he receives treatment in intensive care.

A message from Jodie Sykes, the partner of Joe Latham who recently fell and was seriously injured during his nephew’s stag do, contacted the family, saying: “I’ve been where you are now and never thought I’d be where we are now, don’t give up stay strong and have faith!

“I pray and hope your partner makes a full recovery, thinking of you and your son and sending positive thoughts."

Another well-wisher, Carla Marie Rose, said: "Oh my goodness how awful. Cannot believe that his insurance is void because he had alcohol in his system, makes you wonder why you even bother with insurance. Wishing him a speedy recovery."

A JustGiving page, set up to help raise money for Alex’s healthcare, says: “He’s in a stable condition however not quite pulled through yet and these next few days are crucial for him.

“All donations are simply to cover the cost of his care and see him returned home safely to his adored son Zach.

“Unfortunately, Alex had alcohol in his system which could affect/void any insurance cover he may have and therefor lead to the insurance company refusing to pay.

“Any amount of donation would be greatly appreciated and we will be forever grateful.

“Thank you in advance, he is surrounded by family and friends that love him and pray he pulls through this in the best way possible. Please say a prayer for him too.”

The news of Alex’s plight has touched people’s hearts across the country and donations to help hit the £50,000 target have already flooded in with more than £25,000 reached.

To donate click here