Family of ‘hit and run’ girl call for cut to speed limit

The family of Violet-Grace Youens - the little girl killed in a traffic incident, have called for a cut in the speed limit on the road where she died.

The four-year-old died after she was hit by a car as she crossed the road with her grandmother, Angela French.

Ms French, 55, from Golborne, remains in a serious but stable condition.

Now a petition have been launched calling for the speed limit on Prescot Road in St Helens to be cut.

The call to action, published on the website 38 Degrees, called for the authorities to do “whatever it takes to make cars slow down on Prescot Road, St Helens”.

A family spokesman said: “Our family, friends are heartbroken! Please, please we need to do everything we can to make sure this never happens again.”

More than 5,000 people have signed the petition in the few days since it was launched.

One signatory wrote: “Because I drove past today and the cars still racing to jump over were the lanes go from two into one in such a short stretch and can’t being to feel what this little girl’s family is feeling this won’t stop the racers of our and every town but something needs to be done to help on that and other stretches of roads Rainford bypass.”

Meanwhile, Violet-Grace’s parents have released an emotional message thanking people for their support since the tragedy.

Her mum, Rebecca Youens released a statement via Facebook, alongside pictures of Violet-Grace.

It read: “This is my special, beautiful, kind baby girl. She was taken away from us just over week ago now, and it feels like an eternity already.

“Her little brother (Oliver) misses her so much already too. How to explain to a 21-month-old his best friend will never be coming home is heartbreaking.

“He keeps calling her name. They were best buds, and she was my best friend too. Her poor little friends are heartbroken and that is so upsetting. This is a nightmare I cannot wake up from and my heart is broken.

“Myself, Violet’s daddy, family and friends have been blown away by every single person in this town, and the whole country.

“Our beautiful princess has touched the lives of so many and I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart how much comfort you have all brought us as a family.

“My mum (Angela French) is improving day by day and is touched by all your well wishes.

“Thank you all again for the love you have all shown my family and my beautiful precious little star in the sky.”

A GoFundMe page raising money for the family has already gathered more than £20,000 for the family by 1,159 people in eight days.

To donate visit gofundme.com/violet-grace.