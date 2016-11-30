Family’s plea to fund dad-of six’s cancer treatment

An appeal has been launched to help fund a potentially life-changing treatment for a dad-of-six who has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

The family of Standish businessman Gordon Thorpe have rallied round and launched a bid to raise the £50,000 needed to pay for a treatment for the often fatal disease.

The 49-year-old and wife Donna, who have three children, Phoebe, seven, five-year-old Drew and Matilda, 20 months, are doing everything they can to try and help him deal with the cancer but have asked for help to fund the treatment.

Donna said: “It is very tough. We are very positive though and hopeful that we will find the right treatment for Gordon that will help him get through this. He is a fighter and we will do everything we can but we need a little help along the way.”

Gordon, who also has three daughters from a previous relationship, is currently undergoing chemotherapy but his family are doing everything they can to help ensure he makes a full recovery.

It has been an incredibly difficult few months for the Thorpe family since what was supposed to be an idylic family holiday turned into a nightmare.

Gordon and Donna Thorpe had taken their three daughters, Phoebe, seven, five-year-old Drew and Matilda, 20 months, on a family break to Cornwall.

But when Donna noticed that Gordon’s skin had turned yellow she insisted on rushing him to hospital.

The year before, Gordon had been fit and healthy according to Donna, but was told by doctors that he had type one diabetes and given insulin to inject.

A few months later when the problems persisted he was told it was gallstones and he needed his gallbladder removing.

So nothing prepared the family for the news they received shortly after the holiday.

Gordon, who runs Cloud 9 Art Deco in Standish with Donna, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, an aggressive and possibly fatal disease.

Donna, 36, said: “Just over 12 months ago my husband Gordon was fit, well and healthy but then he was diagnosed with type one diabetes and he needed insulin.

“That carried on for a few months and then around April time he had a lot of pain in his abdomen.

“He went back to hospital and was diagnosed with gallstones and told he would have to have his gallbladder removed. We all went on a family holiday to Cornwall in August and I noticed he had acute jaundice. He went back to hospital and it was then we were given the bad news.”

Gordon, who has three older daughters from a previous relationship, was due to have surgery to remove the tumour in his pancreas but a week before, it was discovered that the cancer had spread to the lining of his abdomen and the operation could no longer take place.

The dad-of-six is undergoing chemotherapy but his family are hoping that other treatments offered privately or abroad could also help him.

“There are a few treatments available, one is called nanoknife which is available in the UK but we’d have to pay for that,” Donna said.

“He is suitable for that and there is also a clinic in Germany which is currently testing Gordon to see if he would benefit from immunotherapy drugs that are available there. Gordon is doing everything he can to try and help himself.

“We’ve been on a vegan diet to see if that helps and he has been drinking organic juices every day.

“It is very difficult. Gordon is still not really fit after his first two rounds of chemotherapy that he didn’t respond well to. His regime is very intense but we are trying to do lots of things with the girls.

“It is very tough. We are very positive though and hopeful that we will find the right treatment for Gordon that will help him get through this.

“He is a fighter and we will do everything we can but we need a little help along the way.”

The family, who now live in Charnock Richard, launched the fund-raising campaign almost a month ago and have already raised more than £6,000.

A whole host of fund-raising events have already been planned to help the family reach their £50,000 target.

The JustGiving page reads: “Then, what should have been the last day of our idyllic holiday, we were given devastating news that Gordon had a tumour on his pancreas. How could my husband who felt fine have cancer?

“There is an alternative therapy that is not available in the UK with fantastic results that our family has tirelessly researched.

“We would ask if you could kindly donate whatever you can to help us fund this.

“Gordon is not a celebrity, he is just my husband and best friend, and a wonderful daddy.”

A netball tournament is being held at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday, December 3, from 9.30am until 2pm.

The tournament is fancy dress and there will be a raffle, a tombola, a cake sale and face painting.

A cake and coffee morning is also being held on December 17 at Christine Raynor Academy of Dance from 9am.

There will also be a raflle and tickets are available from the reception at the Standish Centre.

To find out more, or to donate, visit justgiving