Family’s tributes to man who died in Abram crash

The family of a man who sadly died after a collision in Wigan have paid tribute to him.

Gordon Kennedy died at the scene of an accident on Warrington Road, Abram, on Friday December 23

In a statement his family said: “Gordon was a much loved uncle, great uncle, godfather and great friend.

“He worked closely with Abram St Johns Church and was a very generous man often swelling the collection at church with his own money.

“He was a popular man who was regularly seen around the Abram area often enjoying a pint in the local pub.

“The night before he died he presented a bottle of whiskey to the local pub for a charity raffle.

“He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

Around 4.40pm on Friday 23 December 2016, police were called to Warrington Road, Abram, to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

A silver Vauxhall Astra was travelling along Warrington Road towards Platt Bridge when it was involved in a collision with an 86-year-old man.

Emergency services attended but sadly 86-year-old Gordon Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is now under way and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Police Constable Paul Joynson of GMP⿿s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My thoughts are with Gordon’s family at this devastating time.

“We are working to piece together the exact circumstances that sadly led to his death and need the public’s help to be able to do so.”

Anyone with information should contact GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.