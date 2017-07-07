Family speaks out over ‘drunk and naked’ allegations

The husband of a woman accused by police of wandering “drunk and naked” through the streets says the allegation has ruined their lives.

Sophie Shambley, 30, was arrested in Gran Canaria after officers were called to the family’s apartment following claims by neighbours’ her young children were throwing toys from the balcony.

Police also say they received a number calls alleging Sophie, who along with her husband hails from Wigan, was wandering naked through the streets of Arguiegin near her apartment.

When officers arrived they say they found the Shambleys older child, aged four, throwing items from the apartment balcony and Sophie, asleep and naked, on a bed.

Her husband Shaun, 32, says the claims have ruined the couples lives and cost Sophie her job.

“Sophie lost her job and we’ve been receiving death threats,” he told a national newspaper.

“It’s all completely lies, we were out with friends and Sophie brought the kids back to put them to bed.

“She put them in bed, went to relax on the balcony and fell asleep. They were never alone. And all this stuff about being naked in the street is ridiculous.

“We sold our house in the UK to move out here for a good life. It’s ruined now, I’m heartbroken for our young children.”

He added: “I don’t know where the line that she was wandering around naked comes from because she was in the house.”

A Civil Guard spokesman said in a statement: “They went to the area in question after receiving several calls about a woman who was apparently inebriated and walking naked through the streets, while her children were throwing objects into the street.

“When officers arrived, locals told them the woman in question had returned to the place where she was staying moments earlier.

“They went to the place in question, discovering the door was open and hearing children crying.

“They entered immediately and found it in a mess with two youngsters, a boy aged four and a girl aged one year and eight months, who looked neglected.

“The little girl was in her crib and her nappy was full of excrement with nappy sores on her legs, a clear sign she had had the same nappy on for several hours.”