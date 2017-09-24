Fan collapses and dies at end of Wigan and Wakefield tie

Tributes have been paid to a fan who collapsed and died at the end of Wigan's visit to Wakefield Trinity Wildcats yesterday

An ambulance was drafted in after the supporter fell seriously ill near to the conclusion of the Super League clash at the Yorkshire club's Belle Vue ground.

Paramedics in attendance attempted to resuscitate the casualty, according to onlookers, while the ambulance remained in one of the corners of the pitch.

But it has been confirmed that the man, who has been named by the Wakefield club as John Metcalfe, a lifelong Trinity fan, later died.

Michael Carter, the Wakefield chairman, said on TwitteSwer: "Devastated to hear of the passing of life long Trinity fan John Metcalfe at the end of yesterday’s game. Sincere condolences to all family."

Several other supporters shared their condolences online. Trinity won the game 32-0.