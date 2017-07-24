Far Eastern trip delights for students

Wigan youngsters rounded off a year of hard work by embarking upon a trip of a lifetime to China.

Students from St John Rigby College began their twelve day adventure at the end of June, starting in Beijing before moving on to some of the world’s most beautiful landmarks.

The 18 students spent the first four days exploring some of the most historic, spectacular and famous sites in the world. Students saw how emperors used to live, looking round the Summer Palace and Forbidden City and they enjoyed an unforgettable time taking photos with locals in Tiananmen Square.

An incredible day trip climbing the Great Wall of China also proved to be one of the most inspiring days as the group walked up and along one of the most significant cultural sites in the world.

Travelling at 193 miles per hour students were whisked from Beijing to the stunning city of Hangzhou, built around one of the most beautiful lakes in China.

A day discovering Buddhist temples, pagodas and Chinese tea was rounded off with a show played out under the stars of West Lake, with lights and dancing all taking place on the water. To finish, the group travelled to one of the biggest, busiest and most memorable cities in the world: Shanghai where they spent time haggling in local markets, eating wonderful food and gazing down at the huge city below them from one of the tallest buildings in the world. An evening boat trip to watch the lights on the best city scape in the world and front row seats to watch the Shanghai acrobats and their daredevil show, left students with lasting memories.

Trip Leader Chris Peacock said: “It was a huge honour to take such a wonderful group of young people to explore a completely different country and culture. They engaged so well with the local people, had a go at everything thrown at them and gained so much from the trip.”