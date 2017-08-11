Father, son and brother’s cannabis find conviction

A father has appeared in court alongside his twin brother and son after police found drugs during a raid on their home.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard officers executed a warrant at their house on Maple Crescent in Westleigh at 6pm on Monday, July 17.

Darren Webber, 49, was there with his brother Dean, 49, and his 21-year-old son Mcauley Crook.

Katie Beattie, prosecuting, said police recovered cannabis and cash from the house.

The men were interviewed by police, who discovered they all smoked cannabis regularly and would contribute each month to buy the drug.

Mrs Beattie said Dean told police they would buy three large bars of cannabis resin through the month, though it had been available in smaller amounts recently.

All three men pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, a controlled class B drug, when they appeared in court.

Magistrates were told Crook had a previous conviction for possession of cannabis from 2014, while the older men had not been before the court for some years.

Both Darren and Dean Webber were receiving benefits and Crook made money by buying motorbikes to repair and sell on, the court heard.

Crook was fined £80 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £100 and a £30 victim surcharge.

Darren and Dean Webber were given conditional discharges for 12 months. They must pay £100 costs.