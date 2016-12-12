Festive feeling to support brave Joe

Businesses across Wigan borough have been getting into the festive spirit to show support for charity cause Joseph’s Goal.

Helping to raise funds for research into the rare condition non-ketotic hyperglycinemia (NKH), staff have been wearing Christmas jumpers at work.

Staff at DMR Training and Consultancy Limited show their support for Josephs Goal by wearing Christmas jumpers

The charity was launched by the family of Joseph Kendrick who has NKH and is close to our hearts at the Evening Post as the brave youngster is the son of our Latics correspondent Paul.

Staff at DMR Training and Consultancy have taken part after Business Adminstration apprentice Jasmin Faulkner was inspired after learning about the charity at the Wigan Business Expo event earlier this year.

She said: “When I first found out about Joseph’s Goal, I was moved by Joseph’s story.

“I felt sad that Joseph, and others like him, will never get to experience a normal childhood, but I was also inspired by how his family set up the charity.

I felt sad that Joseph, and others like him, will never get to experience a normal childhood, but I was also inspired by how his family set up the charity Jasmin Faulkner

“Not many people have heard of NKH but hopefully Joseph’s Goal will change this”.

Other businesses to have shown their support by donning their Christmas outfits are Boots based at Robin Park and Tesco Extra in Wigan.

The Evening Post will be holding its own Christmas Jumper Day on December 22 in support of the charity.

Paul Kendrick said: “It’s fabulous to see how many companies, schools and businesses have got involved with Joe’s Jumper Day.

“More than 70 different offices and workplaces joined us last year, and we’ve already exceeded that this time, with hopefully over 100 getting involved.

“It’s such an easy concept to organise, a lot of fun to do, and of course will do some much good in the fight for a cure for NKH.”

Joseph’s Goal was launched in 2012 in the Evening Post and to date has helped raise thousands for vital research into NKH.

Joseph was mascot for Latics during their historic 2013 FA Cup win and attends Hope School in Wigan.