Fezzes at the ready for another HarDAY!

“Well, here’s another nice mess you’ve gotten me into!”

The 25th edition of the Wigan branch of the Sons of the Desert’s Laurel and HarDAY celebration took place over the weekend.

Joanne Mitchell-Waite at the Sons of the Desert host the 25th annual Laurel and HarDAY celebration of the comedy double act Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, held at Bryn Masonic Hall

The big day included games, stalls, films from the comedy duo.

There was also traditional ‘Kneesy Earsy Nosey’ competition.

The Sons of the Desert was set up in the 1960s with the agreement of Stan Laurel and is named after one of his and Ollie’s best movies (they are members of some secret gents’ club with North African overtones – hence the fezzes sported by members).

Each tent is also named after Laurel and Hardy films, the Wigan one being Dirty Work: a short subject with the pair as bungling chimney sweeps and which ends with Ollie falling into a bath so overdosed with a nutty professor’s rejuvenation elixir that he regresses to a chimp.