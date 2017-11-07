Filmmaker Matthew crafts a new supernatural horror

A Wigan filmmaker, who took matters into his own hands after growing frustrated at the lack of creative opportunities in the area, is preparing for the release of his latest spine-chilling tale.

Matthew J Lawrence has just returned from the set of his supernatural horror film, A Coven of Evil.

Actress Alice Brides starts in a scene from the film, shot in Pemberton Woods.

The indie flick tells the tale of Joe, a young investigative journalist who tries to save an innocent young woman from a Wiccan cult, but in so doing is drawn into the bizarre and deadly world of modern-day witchcraft.

The Pemberton 37-year-old said: “I’ve always wanted to make films and there’s just not that many opportunities to do that in Wigan, so I decided to create my own. Most films tend to be made either in the US or London so I just thought I would start doing my own.”

Matthew and his crew raised the money, started making it and has now secured a global distribution deal from a distributor based in LA.

Matthew, who also penned the screenplay, is a lifelong horror fan which allowed him to draw inspiration from the genre, while also trying to do something a bit different.

“We’ve just finished shooting and I’m extremely happy with how things have gone. I’ve been making films for quite a while. I started around 2000, but kind of on and off, just making short films,” Matthew said.

His first feature was called Tied In Blood and released by Chemical Burn Entertainment. His latest - Coven of Evil - features a cast mainly from the North West.

The main villain, Evie, is played by Samantha Moorhouse who studied acting at ALRA North in Wigan. Matthew said: “Sammy is part of a very talented and hard working cast who, together with the crew, really gave it everything.”

Wigan locations provided the perfect backdrop for some of the film. Matthew added: “Several scenes were shot in and around the Pemberton area and I think that people from Wigan will enjoy looking out for these when they see the film.”

Viewers might recognise the Meadowbrook estate and Pemberton Community Woods. Coven of Evil is slated for release in 2018.