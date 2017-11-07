Fire crews tackle huge garage blaze

Borough firefighters helped tackle a large fire at a car garage.

Crews from Atherton Fire Station were among the more than 50 firefighters from across Greater Manchester who were called to fire at a single storey car garage on Lazarette Way in Bolton.

Dozens of cars were damaged after the garage became engulfed in flames shortly before 11pm last night.

Special appliances including aerial platforms and technical rescue units from other stations also attended the fire that was 50 by 25 metres in size.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus initially tackled the fire using high pressure lances, helping them to get large quantities of water into the building. Firefighters also used four large jets around the building to bring it under control.

Group Manager Ben Levy who took charge of the incident said: “When the first fire engine arrived at the scene, it was clear that it was a significantly developed fire.

“Firefighters worked in very poor conditions with excessive black smoke, but quickly got the incident under control.

“Firefighters have done an amazing job – and no doubt will continue to do a great job through the night. This incident comes off the back of a busy bonfire weekend for Blue Watch, who are on their second night on call. Their relentless and committed professionalism is never clearer than at an incident like this, after the most demanding of weekends.”

Firefighters will remain at the scene through the night and into Tuesday and will help to minimise the impact on the local area. Anyone living near the industrial site are encouraged to keep windows and doors closed.