Fire crews tackle plastic firm blaze

More than 25 firefighters have been tackling a major blaze at a plastic firm on a Wigan industrial estate.



Fire crews were first alerted to the incident, at the Kirkless Industrial Estate in Cale Lane, Aspull, at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

Five fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform have been sent to the scene by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

Neighbours have reported seeing smoke drifting across the nearby estate and the immediate area is understood to have been sealed off.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known and attempts are still being made to contain the fire.