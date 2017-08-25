Fire destroys former social club

A fire at an old social club has “gutted” the building, which is reported to be used as shelter by homeless people.

Firefighters responded to reports of flames at the old Atherton Sports and Social Club at around 2.40am this morning, Friday.

Crews fought the flames which has “gutted” the building, for around four and a half hours and relief crews still remain at the scene damping down the building.

Watch manager Lewis Cross said that the cause of the fire was “pure speculation” at the moment but there is the possibility of arson.

“There were reports of homeless people living in there,” he said. “We haven’t confirmed whether there’s anyone involved. As far as we are aware no one was injured.”

Formby Avenue remains closed while crews secure the scene.