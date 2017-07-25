Fire-hit farm scheme gets a £5,000 makeover

Greenslate Community Farm in Orrell was a regional winner in the Jewson Building Better Communities competition, scooping £5,000 worth of materials and labour.

The prize will go towards rebuilding a shed wrecked by fire at the community resource which provides volunteering, training, education and therapeutic activities for adults with learning and physical disabilities.

Volunteer Steven Melling said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to have won. We lost a lot of equipment in the barn fire, so the £5,000 will help us make the repairs and replace what was lost.”