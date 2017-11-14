Firefighters and police help teenager on mill roof

The emergency services were called to the derelict Pagefield building in Swinley.

Firefighters and police officers attended at around 8am yesterday (Monday) to help a 15-year-old girl who was on the roof of the old mill.

There were concerns she would harm herself, but she was brought down from the roof unhurt. The Pagefield building was previously a mill and then used by a college, but has been empty for several years.

It has fallen into a state of disrepair and become a hot-spot for anti-social behaviour, including a spate of arson attacks.