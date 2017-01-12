Firefighters battle house blaze

Firefighters were called into action after a fire at a house in Wigan.

Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze at a semi-detached bungalow in Tamworth Drive, New Springs, at approximately 3pm this afternoon (Thursday).

Three fire engines attended the scene and extinguished the fire, which erupted in the roof space. Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reels to combat the blaze.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reported injuries during the incident.