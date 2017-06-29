Search

Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict pub

Fire crews were called to the address in Astley at 11pm

Fire crews were called into action after a fire broke out at a former pub.

Engines from Hindley, Atherton and Leigh were called at around 7.22pm to a fire at the derelict Victoria pub on Kirkhall Lane in Leigh.

Crews used two hose reels and four breathing apparatus to tackle the fire, which involved a large quantity of rubbish on the ground floor, and cleared smoke from the building with a positive pressure fan.

Firefighters were at the scene for around thirty five minutes.