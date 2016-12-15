First pie in space captures amazing images of Earth

These are some of the amazing pictures captured by the first pie in space!

Earlier today (Thursday) the organisers of the annual World Pie Eating Championships, which take place next week, launched a meat and potato pie into space with the help of some boffins from Sheffield and the results when it came back to earth were astounding.

Pie in Space

The pie, attached to a huge helium-filled balloon, which was fitted with recording and tracking equipment, left Earth at just after 10.30am and touched down around three hours later.

Mission HQ, where the launch took place, was Fifteens at The Fox at Roby Mill and the pie came down on the edge of the Forest of Bowland in North-East Lancashire.

Mission commander, Tony Callaghan, said: “We couldn’t have hoped for a better result. The pictures are stunning. It would have been nice if the pie had bumped into aliens, though, then they could have entered our pie-eating competition next week.”

Tasty view

