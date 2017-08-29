Fitness fanatics in Three Peaks trek

Wigan fitness fanatics braved torrential winds and treacherous conditions to climb the three highest mountains in Britain for a children’s hospice.

More than 24 members of the Elite Fitness Factory on Swan Meadow Lane completed the Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for Derian House, a Wigan-based charity which supports children and young adults throughout the North West.

The amateur climbers scaled the heights of Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon - the highest points in Scotland, England and Wales respectively, raising an incredible £4,000 in the process.

Daz Marsh, a strength and conditioning coach at the gym, said: “Everyone was shocked by how tough it was. Even I was broken. I broke my big toe too, that was fun,” he joked.

The 34-year-old from Haydock went on to reveal just how dangerous the climb up Snowdon was.

He said: “One of the mountain rescue guys who was with us said it was the worst weather he had seen in eight years. There were 45mph winds!

“There were two of three who didn’t make it to the top because it was so dangerous.”

Daz utilised his fitness experience to create details training plans for all the participants weeks before the epic trek, even organising group walks through the hills of Rivington to help give them a small flavour of what was to come.

He commented: “Each year the gym does challenges for Derian House, and this was a major one.”