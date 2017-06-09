Flashmob dance highlights that breast is best

A dance flash mob stopped shoppers in their tracks to kick off Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

People paused to watch the dance at the Grand Arcade shopping centre in Wigan on Saturday afternoon.

It marked the start of a month of activities to raise awareness of breastfeeding.

Wigan charity Breastfeeding Together is encouraging breastfeeding mums past, present and future, along with supporters such as dads and grandparents, to go to the events and get involved.

They include picnics at two parks, an information stall and parties at all the local breastfeeding

groups.

There is also a raffle with prizes including play centre vouchers, mother and baby fitness classes, cinema vouchers and meals.

Breastfeeding Together project manager Elinor Halliwell said: “Breastfeeding can be difficult for new mums, especially for those without a knowledgeable support base.

“In the past, information and tips would have been passed down from mother to daughter and from aunties, sisters and friends.

“Because of the growth of the formula industry society has lost a lot of the knowledge mums need to succeed.

“That’s why peer support services like Breastfeeding Together are key to helping mums feel supported and giving them the tools they need to breastfeed.”

Breastfeeding rates across the UK are considerably lower than in other areas of the world.

Around 80 per cent of mums start breastfeeding at birth, but just one in 200 women are still breastfeeding their children after they reach their first birthday.

Breastfeeding is said to reduce babies’ risk of infection and have benefits for the mother too.

An information stand will be held from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, June 17 at Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh, while picnics will be held from noon to 1.30pm on Thursday, June 22 at Pennington Hall Park in Leigh and from 11.30am to 1pm on Monday, June 26 at Jubilee Park in Ashton. Breastfeeding celebration parties will be held at: noon to 1.30pm on Thursday at Leigh Central Children’s Centre; 10.30am to noon on Tuesday, June 13 at Atherton Start Well Centre; 10.30am to noon on Thursday, June 15 at Hope Children’s Centre in Marus Bridge; 1pm to 2.30pm on Monday, June 19 at Standish Library; noon to 2pm on Tuesday, June 20 at Treetops Party And Play Cafe in Golborne; 1pm to 2.30pm on Wednesday, June 28 at Circus Play in Ince; and 10am to 11.30am on Friday, June 30 at Damhouse in Astley.

To find out more about the events and Breastfeeding Together, call 01942 777903 or go to www.breastfeedingtogether.co.uk.