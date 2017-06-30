Florist’s prize hat-trick

A Wigan wedding florist has been declared blooming brilliant by the region’s brides and grooms as it scooped a hat-trick of top prizes.

AM Flowers, based in the courtyard at Haigh Woodland Park, took home three accolades from the Great Northern Wedding Awards.

Sisters Angela Tickle and Julie Robinson were awarded the Best Customer Service overall and also received Highly Commended prizes in the Florist and Venue Stylist categories.

The awards are run by top wedding show organiser Little White Books but the firm says what makes the ceremony special is that the prizes are decided by newlyweds.

Angela said: “These awards are just the icing on the cake, we would really like to say a massive thank you to every one of our brides and grooms who took the time to vote for us, they really have no idea how much it means to us.

“Our family business means the world to us. We have lived and breathed it for the past 22 years. We love it as much today as when we started and the reason for that is our customers.

“We want them to thoroughly enjoy their wedding planning and we love seeing all their photos and what a great day they have had.”

The awards organisers praised Angela and Julie’s dedication to the business, working long hours at venues and in the shop and answering questions on social media.

Nominations come in throughout the autumn before they are whittled down to each category’s top five.