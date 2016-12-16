Fly-tipping and health concerns voiced over bin collection plans

A consultation on council budget proposals which include plans on moving to a three-weekly bin cycle in Wigan borough has started.

Residents have been asked to express their views as council leaders suggest initial steps to find £45m in savings by 2020.

The town hall says the changes will save £2m per year and improve recycling rates but residents have taken to social media to share their concerns.

Many have suggested less frequent collections will encourage fly-tipping and will wreak havoc in the summer months when waste is left out in hot weather.

Posting on the Wigan Today Facebook page, Sue Pownall said: “It’s bad enough in summer with the black bins being emptied every two week, when its hot we got maggots in the bin. Surely that’s a health risk?”

Claire Banks said: “I do not agree with this. I can barely manage with collection every two weeks. Take your cuts from elsewhere because this idea is unacceptable.”

Louise Neafcy said: “I hope the council is prepared for fly-tippers because that’s what will happen.”

Some residents have taken to the idea though.

Stuart Liver said: “You can pretty much recycle anything these days. My recycle bins fill quicker than my black bin. I’m all for it.”

Council bosses say the changes will not affect staffing levels and school crossing patrols will not be axed as part of the plans. The Observer has contacted local authority trade unions about the proposed changes but has received no response.

Details of the revamped bin collection rota were revealed in last week’s Observer.

Black bins could move to the three weekly cycle by September.

Green bins will remain fortnightly apart from between November and March, starting in 2018.

The council has said anyone who has already swapped to slimline bins will be able to exchange for a normal sized one if the new rota is approved.

To take part in the consultation, which runs until January 27, visit www.wigan.gov.uk/yourcouncilyoursay