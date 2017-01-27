Fly tipping fire in Ince

Fire fighters tackled a blaze in Ince after fly tipping waste caught fire.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) crews from Hindley were called to the fire underneath a bridge near Springview Cricket Club on Warrington Road shortly after 7pm last night (Thursday).

They were initially called to a car fire, as the smoke was so thick it had engulfed the road above - but soon realised the fire was actually caused by discarded waste such as paints, aersols and carpet.

A spokesman from GMFRS Hindley said: "We are actively trying to prevent fly tipping fires in that area. We need to prevent fly tipping before it catches fire."

Fire crews were at the scene for just over 30 minutes. There were no injuries and no other emergency services attended.